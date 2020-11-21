Wells diner announces on Facebook it's closed after COVID-19 positive

The Maine Diner in Wells announced on Thursday it is closed due to a COVID-19 positive.

WELLS, Maine — The Maine Diner in Wells announced on Facebook on Thursday that it will be closing its doors.

The Maine Diner writing on Facebook that a member of its kitchen staff tested positive for COVID-19. Leaders at the Maine Diner say they learned of the news on Thursday and closed as a result of that positive diagnosis.

"We at the Maine Diner are taking all necessary precautionary steps in order to keep our staff members and customers as safe as possible in their experience at the Maine Diner," the Facebook post says.

The Maine Diner wrote that it is in contact with the Maine CDC, as of Saturday morning an outbreak had not been reported at the diner. It is not considered an outbreak unless three or more people have tested positive in one place.