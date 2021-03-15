All available appointments filled on opening day at Auburn COVID vaccination site

The Central Maine Healthcare-run mass vaccination site is at the Auburn Mall. The site aims to vaccinate 1,000 people each day it operates if supply allows.

AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare opened a vaccination site at the Auburn Mall on Wednesday.

The site aims to vaccinate 1,000 people each day of operation – or 4,000 per week – as vaccine supplies allow. The site is expected to operate for six months and came together through the work of Central Maine Healthcare, the state, the cities of Auburn and Lewiston, and other community partners.

On the first day of operations, all 312 available appointments were filled. The number of appointments is based on vaccine availability.

