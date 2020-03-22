AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

According to their website, the VA Maine Health Care System is reporting two VA veterans have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The two people were tested in the community and are following the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol. They are at their homes isolated and taking self-care measures.

In addition, one VA Health Care employee has also tested positive for COVID-19. That individual is also on home isolation at the direction of the CDC to avoid further spread of COVID-19 to other patients and staff. Due to privacy concerns additional information cannot be provided.

The VA Maine Health Care System is initiating emergency measures to curtail further transmission of the illness within their medical facility.

According to VA Maine Health Care System website, these emergency measures include the following:

The Togus campus' Emergency Department will have an External Triage Unit effective March 23. "Working with the Maine Emergency Management Agency, the Maine National Guard erected the tent on March 18th."

Also, effective March 23, the VA will have drive-up, appointment only, testing through Primary Care on the Togus campus. If further testing kits become available, the VA plans to expand testing to the Portland, Lewiston, and Bangor CBOC's.

The Pharmacy is switching to an all mail-order system to further reduce the exposure of COVID-19. Outpatient Pharmacy will only allow emergent prescription needs to be picked up in person. These include post-surgical, emergency department and discharge medication needs, according to their website.

All other medications and supplies will be mailed. Veterans may request refills and renewals by:

Contacting the refill line at 207-623-5770.

Mailing in refill slips.

Pharmacy Call Center at 1-207-623-8411 option 1.

Requesting them through My HealtheVet.

Updates on VA COVID-19 cases can be found on the national VA Public Health page.

The VA Health Care System is asking for your assistance- if you are tested at a community healthcare facility or contacted by the CDC, please let them know that you receive care through the VA Healthcare System.

