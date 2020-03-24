SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — "We're all in this together" is what everyone is saying to get through the COVID-19 crisis. One South Portland neighborhood is showing the true meaning of those words.

Over the weekend on the Highland Meadows Facebook page, the call came out for everyone to put a stuffed bear in a window so neighborhood children could walk around and look for and count the bears.

Not long after came a request to "show a little love" to one little girl named Addie who was celebrating her 7th birthday.

So bears were "hid" in windows and birthday signs posted to bring a little joy and excitement on a sunny March Sunday.

Nikki Dube was so thankful for everyone's efforts to cheer up her daughter who otherwise would have had a very lonely birthday.

Nikki Dube

Nikki Dube

But it didn't end there. On Monday, neighbor Amy Brier had an idea to paint rocks.

Amy Brier

These ideas are heartwarming and inspiring. Share with NEWS CENTER Maine what your community is doing to help each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We would love to hear about and share them. Your ideas could inspire other communities to reach out during this stressful time.

