WATERVILLE, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Maine, our health care professionals are on the front lines. They are working around the clock to help treat, and stop the spread of COVID-19.

But nurses and doctors are also moms and dads. As schools and extracurricular activities are closed and canceled, finding daycare options is difficult.

On Monday, the Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville began a daycare service for medical professionals working at Maine General Health, located just down the road.

“We decided to step up to the plate and do what we could do best by providing the excellent service that we’ve been doing for years," Alfond Youth & Community Center CEO Ken Walsh said.

NCM

Everyone who enters the building is screened at the door for fever symptoms. All kids are screened twice a day. Three meals and snacks are provided for kids who are spread out throughout the building for different activities.

Christine Johnson is the Child and Youth Development Director.

“We have gym games, we have opportunities for the kids to interact with our wellness staff, they’ll take them to the Gronk zone and the fitness areas," she said.

NCM

Each room is swiped down and cleaned after use to ensure the safety of the kids while their parents ensure our health down the street.

“If we can provide them a place to spend the day, have fun be a kid, and allow them to be a kid during a day while their parents and everyone else is looking out for the community around them," Johnson added.

On Monday's opening day, 30 kids attended the daycare program. Over the next few days, hundreds more are expected to join in on the fun.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: What visitor bans at hospitals due to coronavirus mean for women giving birth

RELATED: Sen. Collins speaks out against 'partisan delay tactics' she feels are blocking emergency coronavirus economic package

RELATED: Stocks fell deeper at close of Monday trading

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist