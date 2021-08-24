Angus King improving following COVID-19 diagnosis

Sen. Angus King announced Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A spokesman for Sen. Angus King says the senator is feeling better as he recovers from the coronavirus.

King, 77, announced Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, wearing face masks, social distancing and other precautions against COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, he said he was quarantining at home in Maine.

Despite all my efforts, when I began feeling mildly feverish yesterday, I took a test this morning at my doctor’s suggestion, and it came back positive. While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread.

I will keep everyone posted in the days ahead of the healing process, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow the guidance from health professionals, and get vaccinated if you haven’t been. While Maine people and Americans are ready to move past COVID-19 and return to our normal routines, the virus is not done with us yet. We must all continue to look out for one another through our words and actions, and remain united against this dangerous disease.”

Also on Tuesday, Maine health officials reported that 95% of state residents who are in their 70s have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.