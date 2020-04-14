MAINE, USA — These days and every single day, the way to someone's heart is with food. From risotto to pizza to cakes, you can find it all on 'Quarantine Kitchen.'

A chef from Hampden, Brian Ross, created the Facebook page about three weeks ago. The Facebook page shares hundreds of recipes for all the cooks spending all these hours at home during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right people and it just grew! We are at about 5,000 members at this time," said Chef Ross.

"There is going to be a big upsurge in people that have either developed or re-developed cooking skills through necessity, and with the time that they have now they saw they could do it for fun," said Chef Ross.

"We share recipes, and we feel that we are together instead of isolated!" said Deb Mitchell.

In the past three weeks, the Facebook page has gained more than 5,000 followers, with people joining from other states and even countries.

Chef Ross says it makes him smile to see people complimenting each other on their dishes.

"I might know them both personally and I know they are separated by literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of income, and under normal circumstances, they might not sit at the same table," said Chef Ross.

Group fans agree this group is more than the recipes.

"The sharing part! And the humor! People who would ordinarily never communicate, are communicating," said Carol Brooks.

"In our busy lives you don't really have that much time to really pull out your old pasta machine to crank the dough and cut the little noodles," said Santiago Rave.

RELATED: New Hampshire COVID-19, coronavirus cases continue to rise

RELATED: Watch live: President Trump, coronavirus task force to give update

RELATED: Stocks end higher as traders hope restrictions will ease

RELATED: Maine coronavirus updates: Tuesday, April 14

RELATED: Governor Mills extends 'civil state of emergency' due to coronavirus, COVID-19