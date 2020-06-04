NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video explains how you can make your own mask without a sewing machine.

New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) officials said the state of New Hampshire now has 669 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the cases announced on April 5:

40% adult females

60% adult males

Rockingham County - 230

Strafford 44

Belknap 17

Merrimack 45

Carroll 19

Grafton 41

Hillsborough (other than Manchester and Nashua) 82

Cheshire 11

Coos 1

Nashua 66

Manchester 101

Sullivan 6

Unknown 6

Thus far, 92 (14 percent) of the 669 positive cases have been hospitalized. 16 of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

For more information, please visit the New Hampshire DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.nh.gov/covid19.

