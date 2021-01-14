Portland, Kennebunk BMV branches closed due to positive COVID-19 case

The Kennebunk and Portland branches will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19 after the MLK Day holiday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland and Kennebunk branches of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) have temporarily closed due to a positive case of COVID-19 among an employee.

In a release Thursday, the BMV says the employee had worked at both locations this week before testing positive. The branches are being deep cleaned Thursday.

Coworkers and members of the public who interacted with the COVID-positive employee have been contacted and notified of their potential exposure.

“We are hopeful that our coworker has a swift and complete recovery,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a release, “and we have acted immediately to close these branches for cleaning, to prevent the potential for further exposure of our staff and the public.”

In addition to responding to the positive case with the office closures and cleaning, the BMV says it is continuing to implement CDC-recommended sanitization and disease prevention measures at all offices, including distancing, wiping down customer-facing surfaces, and use of physical barriers.

Bellows has been in close communication with the Maine CDC.