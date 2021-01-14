Portland provides free personal protective equipment for small businesses

On Thursday afternoon, businesses in the city with 30 or fewer employees will be able to receive masks, sanitizer, and disinfectant at no cost.

PORTLAND, Maine — As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket across the state, one Maine community is looking to better equip small businesses in an effort to keep the community safe.

On Thursday between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., the City of Portland will provide free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the community.

"We're trying to bridge the time that they're in this enormous struggle, in order to get them to the other side," said Portland's director of economic development Greg Mitchell.

The program is funded by a federal grant through the CARES Act to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Portland.

#HappeningToday The @CityPortland will be providing FREE personal protective equipment to small business at Ocean Gateway this afternoon. How your business can take part, and what’s included coming up on the #MorningReport @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/pPSyzvTTF6 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) January 14, 2021

As part of the PPE giveaway, businesses will be able to receive:

- 4 boxes of disposable masks (200 in total)

- 1 hands-free dispenser for hand sanitizer

- 1 gallon of hand sanitizer gel for filling and refilling the dispenser, or 4 individual bottles of hand sanitizer

- 3 quarts of high-quality surface disinfectant.

This will all be provided to businesses at no cost. It's specifically aimed at assisting small businesses too, ones with 30 or fewer employees. Mitchell says those are the business that he's seen struggle greatly during the pandemic.

"It's absolutely critical during the winter months in Maine where business activity usually is usually is slower, for business to be provided as much assistance as we can through municipal government to create an environment for them to continue to prosper through the continued pandemic," said Mitchell.

Businesses can register and select their pickup time by using this Google form from the City of Portland.