Feds recommend in-person visits at long-term care facilities

Vaccinated residents can hug loved ones for the first time since March of last year

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Federal regulators this week gave the okay for in-person visits at nursing homes and hugs for residents vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes after a year of isolation which experts say took a huge toll on the mental and physical health of people living in long-term care facilities.

Since the pandemic lockdowns last March, Sarah Joakim, and her three children have traveled to Maine nearly every weekend from Cape Cod to see her 91-year old father Dick Dow.

Dow, who lives at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in South Portland, has dementia. Sarah said it's heartbreaking to watch her dad steadily decline separated by a glass window.

"He really doesn't speak anymore, he is just more flat," Sarah said.

Sarah spent months lobbying for in-person visits, as long-term care residents have borne the brunt of separation from loved ones during the pandemic.

She also wrote elected officials and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the majority of nursing homes in this country.

This week CMS regulators announced that in-person visits could resume again, with hugs allowed with vaccinated residents. Masks and hand hygiene will be required before and after visits.

"It's just really amazing. We have been fighting for this for long. At least we can sit next to him and give him a hug," Sarah said, fighting back tears.

Jeff Ketchum, the administrator for Pinnacle Health & Rehab released this statement addressing the updated recommendations for long-term care facilities.

"Our hearts go out to the families and residents who have endured through this pandemic. CMS guidance allowing physical contact between the resident and family members is a welcome relief. Family members have the option of scheduling outdoor visits, inside visits, window/door visits, Zoom, and when necessary compassionate visits. The Pinnacle staff are proud to serve its residents and take pride in knowing Pinnacle is one of the few long-term care facilities in the state of Maine who have not had a resident outbreak."