Downeast nursing home re-opens as assisted living facility

In June 2018 Sunrise Care Facility announced it would close its doors. Now, it's re-opened under new leadership.

JONESPORT, Maine — A nursing home in Jonesport that closed two and a half years ago is now re-opening under new leadership.

In June 2018, Downeast Community Hospital announced it would close Sunrise Care Facility. The community tried their hardest with petitions and demonstrations to keep it open, but it ultimately closed in early July 2018.

One month later in Augusta, Downeast Community Hospital donated the building to the town of Jonesport which began the process to find a new administrator.

Now, Sunrise Care Facility is Sunrise Assisted Living and owned by Adult Family Care Homes of Maine.

The new administrator, Rhonda Chambers, told NEWS CENTER Maine that there was one member of the Jonesport community that really pushed to re-open Sunrise—a woman by the name of Carol Davis.

"There was such a need here and she wouldn't take no for an answer," Chambers said.