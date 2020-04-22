PORTLAND, Maine — Ashton Gardens Gracious Retirement Living community said four people tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus.

The community said the last positive test result was on April 2nd, but Jim Bean, whose sister-in-law lives there, said neither she nor their family were ever notified.

"We're very concerned. The flow of information from management is lacking," said Bean.

Bean said he found out from a press release issued last week.

"It's difficult enough someone who is elderly. They've had no contact with the outside world," said Bean.

We reached out to Ashton Gardens, but have not heard back.

According to the press release it sent out, residents and family were notified. The facility also said they are testing people and staff who are symptomatic, and disinfecting certain places.

"We don't feel like we've gotten the full picture," said Bean

Bean said his sister-in-law was asked to stay in her apartment until further notice. Ashton Gardens' press release confirms all residents are being asked to shelter in place.

The Maine Center for Disease Control said the people who tested positive are in separate residential units, not in a congregate setting.

Ashton Gardens said they are following all recommended protocols to protect those living there.

