PORTLAND, Maine — Young climate activists galvanized their movement in September, 2019 with school strikes and massive global marches. But the coronavirus pandemic has foiled plans for even larger marches on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The young activists are vowing to continue the fight, using their digital devices until they can get back to their in-person organizing.

In the United States, young activists also plan to continue to push climate as an issue in the presidential election.

17-year-old high school student Jamie Margolin, co-founder of "This is Zero Hour," said at a Seattle, Washington rally in 2018 that, "It's really hard to grow up on a planet full of ifs. There's always been a sense that everything beautiful in this world is temporary for my generation."

Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22. To find related events in the state, go to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection's website here.

