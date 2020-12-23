321 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths reported in Maine since Thursday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Saturday, December 26, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19 since Thursday. The state death toll stands at 319 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 321 additional COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

Of the 21,547 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 18,517 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,030 are probable.

187 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 187, 46 are being treated in intensive care units and 19 are on ventilators.

11,108 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolations.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24

The Maine CDC reported six additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 317 deaths.

The additional deaths reported Thursday were:

A woman in her 90s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 80s from Oxford County

A woman in her 80s from Oxford County

A woman in her 80s from Oxford County

A man in his 70s from Penobscot County

A woman in her 80s from York County

The Maine CDC reported 735 additional COVID-19 cases. This is the second-highest number of cases reported on a single day since the pandemic began. The most reported on a single day was 748 cases reported Wednesday.

Of the 21,226 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 18,258 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 2,968 are probable.

179 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 179, 41 are being treated in intensive care units and 16 are on ventilators.

11,078 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

.@MEPublicHealth has received a lab report from Mr. S. Claus. He plans to travel through #Maine this evening.



He is negative for #COVID19 and is clear to travel.



Also, data show that the vaccine he received from Dr. Fauci is working.



You might say he now has santibodies. pic.twitter.com/3INb2jrJvm — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) December 24, 2020

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23

The Maine CDC reported eight additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 311 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 748 additional COVID-19 cases, which is the most reported on a single day since the pandemic began. The previous single-day high was 590 additional cases reported Thursday, Dec. 17.

Of the 20,491 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 17,695 are confirmed by tests and 2,796 are probable.

Maine DHHS announced Wednesday that the Maine CDC will place its fourth order for doses of COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow for 19,125 people to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Operation Warp Speed. This order will represent the fourth in a series of vaccine requests that Maine CDC will file in the coming weeks and months, as specified by Operation Warp Speed, as part of Maine's distribution plan for the vaccine.

Maine CDC's planned order Thursday reflects the maximum number of doses that the federal government recently informed Maine would be available for the third week of distribution. Combined with the previous orders, Maine expects to have enough to vaccinate approximately 64,775 people in the first three weeks of distribution.

Since COVID-19 vaccination began in Maine on December 15, 8,001 frontline health care workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Maine DHHS also announced Wednesday the launch of a new text messaging service to alert Maine people who test positive for COVID-19 of steps to take to protect their health and limit the spread of the virus, as part of a comprehensive plan to adapt Maine's response to the pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, people who test positive for COVID-19 and voluntarily provide their telephone number to their testing site will receive a text message from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) indicating that they should isolate for 10 days at home and inform close contacts of potential exposure to the virus. Recipients will also be directed to further information on the Maine CDC website. The message from Maine CDC will come from the number 22300.

As previously announced, Maine CDC will continue to call people at greater risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, such as older Mainers, health care workers, and people in congregate settings, and investigate their cases and notify their close contacts. All other people who test positive will receive the text message and a call from the Maine DHHS Call Center.

The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed the first COVID-19 related death. The man in his 70s was a resident of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. The MDOC is limited in releasing further information about this case in order to abide by privacy requirements. This passing will be included in Maine CDC’s data.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 BACKGROUND

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine