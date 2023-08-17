Community rallying around mother of two battling a rare form of cancer

Donations are flowing in to support the family of Stacee McKenzie, undergoing radiation at Mass General Hospital.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Everyone from family members to strangers are rallying around an Old Orchard mother of two, battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

For the past several weeks, Stacee McKenzie has been undergoing radiation at Mass General Hospital shortly after being laid off from her job. As the family faces a growing mountain of medical bills, community members are stepping up to help both emotionally and financially.

Late last year, Dwayne McKenzie's wife, Stacee, lost her voice. After being told by doctors, it was just laryngitis. But after several weeks, her symptoms didn't improve. A CT scan later revealed an enlarged thyroid.

"The goiter, or growth, was attached to her thyroid, which had caused her to lose her voice," Dwayne explained.

The growth was removed, but a month later, devastating news arrived. A biopsy revealed a fast-growing type of cancer attached to her esophagus.

"It's a scarce and aggressive form of spindle cell sarcoma," Dwayne said.

Spindle cell sarcoma is a soft tissue tumor and makes up two to five percent of all bone cancer.

The mom of two boys, 14-year-old Williams, and 12-year-old Samuel, started a high dose of chemotherapy in June, hoping to remove the tumor. She also underwent a tracheotomy, placing a breathing tube into the windpipe. She was able to use a speaking valve to communicate, but there were a lot of setbacks. Stacee was hospitalized due to infections and other side effects. In July, another scan revealed that the tumor had grown and wrapped around Stacee's vocal cords.

Last month she started aggressive radiation at Mass General Hospital five days a week; Dwayne and other family members bring her home to Maine every weekend. In another blow, Stacee was laid off from her job at an insurance company shortly after being approved for long-term disability. A long and challenging path has been tempered thanks to generosity and love from the community.

"We have been blessed ever since we started this journey, family, friends, and the church, Dwayne said with emotion.

The family attends New Life Church, where many members are close friends. Dan Cope and his wife Nicole started a GoFundMe with a goal of $15,000 to help the family with mounting medical bills.

"To see someone you love like a brother and watch their spouse go through so much, you can't imagine to feel the same connection. What if my wife was going through something like that?: Dan explained.

The congregation has wrapped its arms around the McKenzie family, helping with hotel points, travel expenses, gift cards, and countless home-cooked meals, but more importantly, lifting them in prayer.

"We have been praying for them non-stop and doing everything we can to support them," Dan added.

"God's people out there feel enough to open their hearts up, and we are very grateful and blessed," Dwayne said

Stacee will undergo a scan next week, which is expected to reveal the radiation is slowing down the growth of the tumor. Meanwhile, the family says their love and support for Stacee is helping the whole family face another day.