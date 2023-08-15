Pushing the limit: 11,000-mile bike journey against the odds

Battling both Stage 4 prostate cancer and the weight of personal tragedy, Scott Freitag embarked on an 11,000-mile bike journey across the United States.

Battling both Stage 4 prostate cancer and the weight of personal tragedy, Scott embarked on an 11,000-mile bike journey across the United States in June, with each pedal stroke fueled by a purpose greater than himself.

What sets his journey apart, however, is not just the distance he's covering, but the battles he's facing.

At 59 years old, Scott is fighting Stage 4 prostate cancer, a challenge that would deter most from such an audacious endeavor. Yet, it's precisely this battle that propels him forward.

As Scott's journey takes him through different states, he faces the unpredictability of weather conditions, from scorching heat to drenching rain.

"Honestly, biking in the rain is not fun, I don't like it," Scott said.

But his dedication to his cause and his indomitable spirit kept him going.

Diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer in 2017, Scott already had his fair share of battles. However, it was a phone call three years later that would shake him to his core.

While undergoing chemotherapy in the hospital, Scott received the devastating news that his 25-year-old son, Benjamin, had taken his own life.

The grief from this loss was immeasurable, and Scott found himself grappling with the weight of it all.

Amid the pain and the miles, Scott discovered a unique way to process his grief.

"When I'm out here biking, that's when I process some of that stuff and think about my son and the things he went through," Scott shared.

Biking became more than just a physical endeavor; it transformed into a therapeutic outlet that allowed him to come to terms with his loss and find a way to honor his son's memory.

Scott's journey serves a dual purpose. He's not only raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer and schizophrenia, the latter being the condition his son struggled with, but he's also honoring his son's life and his own.

Currently in Maine, he plans to make his way down to Wells before setting his sights on his hometown of Minnesota, where he aims to conclude his year-long expedition in June.

If you're inspired by Scott's story and would like to contribute to his cause, you can donate to his nonprofit organization, "Mile$ for Money." Your support will not only help raise awareness for prostate cancer and schizophrenia but also provide a beacon of hope for those facing similar challenges.