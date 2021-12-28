After committee vote, some trauma care returns to Central Maine Medical Center

In a 10-9 vote, the state's Trauma Advisory Committee decided to allow some trauma care to return to Central Maine Medical Center.

LEWISTON, Maine — Earlier this month, Central Maine Medical Center announced it would no longer be taking neurosurgical trauma patients, but as of Tuesday, that is changing again.

In a 10-9 vote, the Maine Trauma Advisory committee allowed CMMC to accept some differentiated patients. That means someone who doesn't have any neurosurgical needs but might need something like orthopedic surgical services.

Committee members said this isn't the end of the conversation.

"We expect continued discussions about our trauma system and continued evolutions about our current trauma plan," committee member Dr. John Sholl said.

The committee will keep an eye on how this new plan is working and revise as necessary.

When the hospital announced it could not provide neurosurgical services, that meant smaller hospitals in the region wouldn't be able to divert trauma patients to CMMC.

State health officials want to remind people they can and should still go to their closest hospital if needed. Doctors and other staff will assess if patients should go somewhere else for their injuries.