Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield partners with Central Maine Healthcare facilities as Tier 1 providers

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Three Central Maine Healthcare hospitals will soon offer potentially lower copays for many services after partnering with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to become Tier 1 providers.

Central Maine Medical Center, Bridgton Hospital, and Rumford Hospital will become Tier 1 providers in Anthem’s Maine HMO Tiered Options Plans effective June 1, according to a joint release from the health care system and the insurance provider.

The move "ensures quality and affordability," the release stated. Anthem’s Maine HMO Tiered Options Plans are available to members in individual, small group, and large group health plans.

The release noted that Anthem members have access to health care professionals and hospitals with lower-cost options and incentives under Anthem’s Maine HMO Tiered Options Plans.

Anthem and Central Maine Healthcare said in the release that by selecting a health care professional or hospital in Tier 1, members "could see significant savings in cost shares for health care services – such as lower copays for primary care physician and specialist office visits, lower coinsurance costs, and up to $3,000 in savings on deductibles, depending on the plan."

“We are committed to doing all we can to provide access to high-quality, affordable health care, and our growing partnership with Central Maine Healthcare will do just that,” Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, said in the release.