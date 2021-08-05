4 in the Bangor area hospitalized with Legionnaires’ disease, Maine CDC investigating

The Maine CDC is “actively investigating” whether the cases are coincidental or if there is a common exposure among them, Maine DHHS said

BANGOR, Maine — Four recent cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the Bangor area have been confirmed by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Thursday. The Maine CDC is “actively investigating” whether the cases are coincidental or if there is a common exposure among them, Maine DHHS said.

All four individuals were hospitalized; two remain in the hospital as of Wednesday, Aug. 4, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Health care providers have been alerted of the cases so they can consider testing for the illness, which could lead to the identification of additional cases, Maine DHHS said. All cases must be reported to the Maine CDC.

Legionella is not spread from person to person, and may result when people breathe in droplets of water that contain the bacteria, which is found naturally in fresh water like lakes and streams, Maine DHHS explains. Legionella can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems like cooling towers used in air conditioning systems, hot tubs, fountains, and large plumbing systems.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, which is a type of pneumonia, include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

Maine DHHS says most people who are exposed do not get sick, though the risk increases in people that are age 50 and older, smokers, people with chronic lung disease, weak immune systems, cancer, and people with underlying illnesses like diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure.

Legionnaires' disease is treated with antibiotics. Most who get sick need hospital care but make a full recovery, however, 1 out of 10 people who get the disease will die from infection.

In 2019, around 9,000 cases were reported in the U.S. Maine averages about 21.4 cases per year since 2016. Long told NEWS CENTER Maine these four cases are not the first reported in Maine in 2021 and said COVID-19 likely skewed totals for 2020.

Steps to prevent growth of the bacteria include: