Bangor State Fair will include COVID-19 vaccine station

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor State Fair is back, promising fried food, your favorite rides, and carnival games. This year, as COVID-19 cases rise in Maine, something new will be offered at the fair.

Pharmacists and student pharmacists from the University of New England School of Pharmacy are partnered with Northern Light Health to encourage Mainers who are 12 years and older to get vaccinated.

Dr. Emily Dornblaser with the school says a vaccine station will be set up near the entrance to the fair.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The medical team will also be available to answer any COVID-19 questions folks may have from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Dornblaser told NEWS CENTER Maine, the Bangor area has a 10% hesitancy when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

"There’s a lot of information out there and it’s hard to figure out what’s real and what’s not," Dornblaser said. "Our goal is to be there, to be a resource for people. They can ask us questions. We’re there to listen to their concerns, and if that helps them, and if they want to get a vaccine, then we’ll have a vaccine available to them.