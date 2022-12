Officials say Rose Foods on Forest Avenue was closed for a few hours Sunday because of the fire.

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen.

Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,

Hendricks said firefighters put out the fire within minutes and cleared the scene in about 45 minutes. No one was hurt.