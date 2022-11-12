Schools officials, community members morn loss of Maine Maritime students killed in Castine car crash

"I am devastated to confirm that today Maine Maritime Academy lost four of our students in a single-vehicle accident," Maritime Academy President Jerry S. Paul said.

MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken.

The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

There has been an outpouring of support online from those who knew the students as they shared heartfelt tributes and loving thoughts.

Gardiner Area High School Principal Chad Kempton spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine about one of the victims, Chase Fossett, who graduated from the school in 2020.

Kempton said that from a parent's perspective, the loss of the students is an "unimaginable thing that some people have to go through and endure."

When asked to describe Chase, Kempton said: "He was fantastic, he really was." Kempton added Chase was liked by everybody and loved by his teachers.

"[He was] a really quiet kind of reserved kid, always had a smile, always very happy, kept to himself, but had a really strong circle of friends ... liked by everyone – and I say that with all honesty." Kempton went on to say that Chase was a driven young man with goals and had been an honor student and athlete who played soccer and lacrosse during his time in high school.

“Many emotions with such a tragic loss will certainly be felt across our community,” York School Department Superintendent Lou Goscinski said about the 'untimely passing' of Brian Kenealy, who graduated from York High School in 2021.

"What I can say is that: We are deeply saddened and sorrowful to have learned about the untimely passing of Brian Kenealy, a 2021 graduate of York High School, in a car accident in Castine, Maine. Brian was an outstanding student-athlete who was beloved by his classmates, faculty, and staff. He took his skills to the Maine Maritime Academy where he continued to excel academically and on the soccer field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian’s family as well as all who knew and loved him. Brian will be greatly missed. The York School Department will have counselors available next week and for as long as needed to support our students and school employees to cope with the loss."

Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry S. Paul issued the following statement:

"I am devastated to confirm that today Maine Maritime Academy lost four of our students in a single-vehicle accident early this morning," he said in an email release. "Three others were injured. Our community is grieving for these young lives and for their families. While we have lost beloved members of our student body, tonight there are four families who have lost their children."