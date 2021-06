The Scarborough Fire Department was "still working the scene" past 4 p.m.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A fire blazed through a homeless encampment in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

A NEWS CENTER Maine photographer who was at the scene says it was next to the Lowe's in Scarborough.

Officials with the Scarborough Fire department say it started around 3:30 p.m. and were still on scene at 4:20 p.m. fighting the fire. They say it's unclear what started the fire.

We will update you as more information becomes available.