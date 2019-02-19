BINGHAM, Maine — Deputies with Somerset County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal head-on accident in Bingham.

Michael Handy, 46, of Harmony died Monday around 8:00 p.m. on Route 201 in Bingham. His car and the car of Jocelyn Jones, 31, of Bingham, hit each other head-on but authorities are not sure who is at fault.

Deputies say neither Handy nor Jones were wearing seatbelts.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office

Jones was trapped in her car but Bingham Firefighters were able to get her out. She was taken to the hospital in Skowhegan with non-life threatening injuries.