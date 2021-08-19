Westbrook High School to start school year with remote learning due to damage from fire

There is no word on when classes will resume in-person at the high school as renovations are still taking place.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook High School students will start their upcoming school year with remote learning as the school continues to deal with extensive water damage from a small fire on July 25.

"It's very disappointing. They [staff and students] were all geared up to go back to in-person learning, but we'll be strong and okay," superintendent Peter Lancia told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Lancia said school officials are looking for spaces for student support services, such as guidance counselors, social workers, and school nurses. Special education classes and alternative learning programs will take place in person at the Westbrook Community Center