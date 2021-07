Fire officials say the fire was caused by the 'improper use' of an extension cord that was attached to an air-conditioning unit.

Officials say multiple crews battled a fire at Westbrook High school Sunday morning.

It all started after an extension cord was improperly plugged into a window air conditioning unit in the third-floor classroom wing, according to Westbrook Fire Department.

When officials arrived on the scene, they could see the smoke and fire coming out of the third floor and immediately contained the fire.