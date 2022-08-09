UMaine System offering in-state tuition to students affected by war

The waiver will allow students to pay in-state tuition rather than the international rate.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System is now offering some financial relief to students who are affected by war.

The system will give in-state tuition to UMaine students impacted by wars around the world.

"This could be something that could be called out to those countries and know that in the U.S., universities are standing ready to help them," Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for the UMaine System Robert Placido said.

Placido said the original concept was to help students impacted by the war in Ukraine, but then felt it was necessary to broaden the spectrum.

"We realize there are many students around the world suffering from the impacts of war, and it would be unfair of us just to focus on ... Ukraine," Placido said.

The system will determine eligible countries in the coming weeks. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a list of countries that are eligible for its student relief program, and Placido said that list will likely guide which countries will be eligible.

The UMaine system currently has 11 Ukrainian students. Eight are paying international rates and will make the switch to in-state tuition rates.

Placido said the system has already offered the waivers to Ukrainian students and will adjust the bills for other students once leaders solidify the list of eligible countries.