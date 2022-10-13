2 teens charged after writing 'hate speech' on bathroom stall in Jay school

School officials in Jay are investigating an incident regarding a "criminal threat" on a bathroom wall at Spruce Mountain High School on Oct. 6.

RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert said in a news release on Thursday that the investigation revealed two individuals "committed a criminal attack" on high school community members.

According to the release, "written messages and images" were located on a bathroom wall at the high school that were "racist in nature" and considered to be "hate speech."

A news release issued by Chief Richard Caton of the Jay Police Department on Thursday further detailed the incident that occurred in a boy's bathroom.

Caton explained the two individuals, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from Livermore Falls, have been charged with Class D criminal mischief and will be handled within the juvenile court.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General will also look at the case.

As of Thursday, no one in the high school community is in danger of threats, Caton said in the release.

No additional information has been released.