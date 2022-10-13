Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

The famous toy brand is celebrating a grand opening, and stores will have special events to commemorate Geoffrey's birthday.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend.

The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that its Toys R Us section recently launched.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and liquidated all its U.S. stores in 2018.

But in July, the company said every Macy's store in the U.S. would have an in-store Toys R Us shop by Oct. 15.

And with that day approaching, Toys R Us announced a celebration of its grand opening and events for the birthday of Geoffrey, the store's mascot.

"Kids can embark on an in-store adventure by helping Geoffrey find some of his favorite toys! Find all of the toys and win a prize," the website stated. "Join us for a nine-day extravaganza of oh-so-fun events, including cool activities for the kids, giveaways, a store scavenger hunt, and more!"

The event starts Saturday and runs through Oct. 23.

Macy's confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine the South Portland store in The Maine Mall would be participating in the Toys R Us events mentioned above.

The events "will include family-friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, Lego, Play-Doh, and more," the company said.

Four Macy's in New Hampshire are also listed on the website to get Toys R Us stores. For more information, click here.