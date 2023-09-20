Social media post involving knife, 'violent acts' at Lewiston Middle School isn't credible threat, superintendent says

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Public Schools superintendent is easing concerns Wednesday night regarding a post on social media.
Superintendent Jake Langlais said on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that school officials and police have been made aware of a social media post "involving a knife and violent acts" at Lewiston Middle School.
Langlais says school officials have been working with the Lewiston Police Department for hours and have identified the post as "not a credible threat."
No further information regarding the incident is available at this time.
Several other schools have received threats this week, including Topsham and Portland schools, and Lewiston High School just over a week ago.