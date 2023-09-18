Casco Bay High School evacuated due to active shooter report

Portland police responded to the school and deemed it clear for students to return.

PORTLAND, Maine — Casco Bay High School was evacuated Monday morning due to an active shooter report.

Portland police said they alerted school officials after receiving a text about an active shooter at the high school shortly before 9:30 Monday morning.

Police responded to the school, and students and staff were evacuated and brought to a nearby area, according to a release from Portland police. Officers searched the school and eventually deemed it clear for students to return.

Portland police ask that anyone who may have information about the incident call 207-874-8575.