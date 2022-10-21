Outdoor math learning lab unveiled in Orono

The interactive sculpture, known as the SunRule, teaches users about math using rays of sunlight.

ORONO, Maine — A new interactive math learning lab has made its way to Orono's Webster Park.

The sculpture, known as the SunRule, combines math with art using rays of sunlight to explore multiplication and division.

Eric Pandiscio and Justin Dimmel, associate professors of mathematics education at the University of Maine, developed this model with the help of Greg Ondo, associate professor of sculpture at UMaine, and others to bring this idea to life.

"This allows us to choose a pair of numbers and multiply them together using the sun to provide the answer," Pandiscio said.

The sculpture was unveiled Friday afternoon and is available to the entire community to use.

"That model is an interactive device that allows us to change the links of a beam of sunlight, and by doing so, we can multiply two numbers together and see the product as the end point of a beam of sunlight," Pandiscio said.

Pandiscio said he thinks the ideal age range to get the most out of this interactive math lab is kids in fourth grade and older.

"We're convinced that there's something new to learn about relationships between numbers and ratio and proportion and multiplication for people of all ages," Pandiscio said.

Just like its name suggests, the SunRule only works on sunny days. It was designed to withstand all seasons, with artist Ondo making sure to keep materials local.

"The granite that's used in this piece were two stones that came out of the Veazie dam removal," Ondo said.

Ondo added a few local companies also helped with the milling of the bronze.

The sculpture was designed as a gift to the town of Orono, but it required a leap of faith from town officials.

"When Eric and Justin presented this to the town, they weren't allowed to disclose what it was actually going to be," Ondo said.

Fortunately, they trusted what the professors had in mind and couldn't be more pleased with the result. Everyone said they were thankful the weather worked in their favor on Friday.

"We look forward to the future and what else this could bring," Ondo said.

Ondo added this project is already inspiring his next piece of art. He said it will use sunlight, water, bronze, granite, and glass to produce rainbows. He hopes when it's finished, it will find a home somewhere in New Hampshire.