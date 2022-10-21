Portland PD: Jail limits put officers and civilians at risk

After a suspect was arrested and released after being denied acceptance to the jail, he terrorized staff at a nearby hotel and assaulted several officers, police say

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said Friday that the tightening of the Cumberland County Jail's acceptance policy put officers and civilians at risk this week when a suspect who would've typically been accepted to the jail was denied, leading police to release him.

The jail has been experiencing staffing shortages that have led federal authorities to remove around 20 to 22 inmates from the jail to other facilities to offset the load, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce told NEWS CENTER Maine in September. Gorham said this has put officers and civilians in an unsafe position.

“My officers were forced to remove the handcuffs from a suspect that was actively threatening them and release him from custody because the crimes he committed did not meet the jail’s acceptance policies," he explained. "A short time after his release he terrorized staff at a nearby hotel and assaulted several officers.”

The suspect Gorham referenced is Steven Gruerman, 44, of Appleton, who was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license following a traffic stop on Riverside Street.

Police brought Gruerman back to the station and were in the process of issuing citations for the alleged driving offenses when Gorham said Gruerman realized his vehicle had been towed, and he wasn’t going to be able to drive home. Gruerman then began threatening the arresting officer and threatened to “blow up” the police station and destroy police cars, according to Gorham.

"Because of the jail closure, the only option available to the officer was to remove the handcuffs and release Gruerman with an additional citation for terrorizing," Gorham said. "Gruerman continued to threaten the officer and threatened to destroy equipment in the police department before finally leaving the station."

Only a couple hours later, shortly after midnight Thursday, the Portland Regional Communications Center received 911 calls from Gruerman where he continued making threats to come to the police station, assault officers, and damage police vehicles, Gorham said. Officers were assigned to the area of the station and found Gruerman nearby but decided not to engage with him in hopes that he would leave the area.

Within a few minutes, a 911 call was received from the Hampton Inn at 209 Fore St. reporting that a man was inside the hotel threatening staff who, out of fear for their safety, had locked themselves in an office, Gorham said.

When officers arrived, they found Gruerman inside the hotel, where police said he threw a cup of hot coffee, punched a hole in a wall, and punched and kicked officers as they were trying to take him into custody.

Gorham said police contacted the jail again and the jail still refused to take custody of Gruerman.

Gruerman was eventually arrested and taken to the jail on the following charges: assault on a police officer, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

“This is beyond frustrating," Gorham said. "Something has to be done soon as this policy is putting our officers and our community at risk. We were fortunate there were no serious injuries.”

"Everyone expects the jail to be what it was in 2010 or 2017, but in 2022 that expectation is difficult. We can't do that," Joyce told NEWS CENTER Maine in September.