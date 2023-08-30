Nationally acclaimed Georgia educator, author Brandon Fleming inspires Maine teachers ahead of new school year

The renowned educator said teachers should focus on being more compassionate and empathetic with their students and meeting them where they are at, knowing that most of them come from very different backgrounds and upbringings.



"You know, no one becomes passionate about something that's not personal. If we want to make our students passionate about our subjects, we have to make our subjects about our students. That means centering humanity. That means centering culturally relevant teaching. That means making sure that we are speaking directly to the interests and the hearts of young people and finding ways to connect that to the content. One thing I tell educators all the time ... always connections over content, that is how we get results," Fleming expressed.



Regarding tips for students, Fleming said they should focus on finding their voice and making sure they are seen and heard in every space they enter.