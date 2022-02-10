Maine school districts having conversations about masking

Maine left it up to the individual districts to handle mask mandates.

LEWISTON, Maine — Many Maine school districts are having conversations about making changes to mask mandates.

Maine has left it up to the individual districts to handle mask mandates.

Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said it would be discussed at an upcoming school committee meeting. He said there are still a lot of questions that need answers.

"Does the local data support it? As far as sickness is concerned. What are the CDC guidelines at this point? And then obviously the [Maine] Department of Education guidelines," said Langlais.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it's in talks with school leaders across the state.

Winthrop Public Schools Superintendent Jim Hodgkin said he suspects wearing masks will come to an end soon in his district but cautions his school committee to wait for more guidance.

"As hard as it is for people to be masked as much as we are, I still think it's better to be safe than sorry," Hodgkin said.

The Auburn School District said it would continue to follow recommended guidance from the state for masking.

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana said he is not planning to revisit the mask mandate at this time.