Jennifer Fletcher, an elementary band director for the South Portland School Department, has been selected to join band directors from across the country in the 2021 Tournament of Roses Rose Parade.

The Rose Parade, a festival of flowers, music and sports, takes place in Pasadena, California each year on New Years Day. The theme for the 2021 Rose Parade is “Dream, Believe, Achieve."

Fletcher is a 2016 graduate of the University of Maine. She started her teaching career at the high school level in the Sacopee Valley School district and joined the South Portland Music Department in September of 2018.

She is an alumnus of the South Portland music program and in addition to teaching beginning band to 180 fifth grade students, she is a member of the SPHS Marching Band staff, and a member of the Production Staff for the SPHS musical theater program.

A custom-designed animated float will lead a “marching band of band directors” with up to 300 band directors from across the country.

