Husson University's 'Artwalk' showcases student art across campus

Students are showing off their hard work from the past semester.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — All across Maine, students are getting ready for a long-awaited winter break. Before they head home for the holidays, students at Husson University are highlighting their artwork across campus.

Husson's "Artwalk" features an array of different forms of art; from paintings, photography, graphic design, and even extended reality.

Assistant Professor Theresa Ayotte, who teaches graphic design, says many of the university's art courses aim to bridge creativity with other careers students might be interested in.

"It's a great exposure to show them that the art fields are alive and well and actually more than ever," Ayotte said. "We're really working to bridge the two between the science and the creativity because that's what's in demand for students as they go out and hopefully work in the creative industry."