Husson University shares a meal with neighbors in need

Volunteers ran their annual meal program for neighbors.

BANGOR, Maine — With grocery bills increasing this year, shopping for a Thanksgiving meal can be difficult when budgets are tight.

To make sure no one has to make sacrifices this year, volunteers at Husson University gathered on Thursday morning to share a home-cooked meal with neighbors in need.

This is the third year the university has partnered with The Caleb Group and Harbor Management to run the holiday program.

“The residents love it. I think they really feel cared for, and it’s important to us that they have a Thanksgiving meal," Laurie Holmes of the Caleb Group said.

This year on the menu the classic fixings: roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash, peas and onions, dinner rolls, and pie for dessert.

Husson Director of Dining Services Bob Sedgwick said residents have been looking forward to this day since June.

"When you build that kind of excitement in the community, it's always a good thing to be a part of that," Sedgwick said.

Nearly 150 meals were portioned, packaged, and sent out the door… their biggest year yet.

“I think that speaks to a whole host of needs. Food insecurity, accessibility, and people just in need in general. Grocery shopping this year is not like it was last year," Sedgwick said.

Resident Rodney Jenkins said after today, he's got a lot to be thankful for.

"It's just so nice that people care enough to make a difference," Jenkins said.