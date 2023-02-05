Boothbay Region Elementary School will close this week due to water damage

Principal Shawna Kurr told families the cold weather caused a sprinkler system break in the school. As of Sunday, there is no timeline for when students can return.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — A sprinkler system break in the Boothbay Region Elementary School caused major damage to the building, forcing the school to close for the upcoming week.

In a message to families, Principal Shawna Kurr said crews are assessing the damage and there is no timeline on when staff or students can return.

The school will be closed from Monday the 6th through Friday the 10th. Starting Monday the 13th, Pre-K through fifth-grade students will attend class in person at the high school.

High school and middle school students will move to remote learning starting on the 13th, according to Kurr.

All sporting events and activities are canceled at BRES and school coaches will contact families about any schedule changes.

Kurr also said the school's food service will be able to deliver meals to families in need starting this Wednesday. For those in immediate need of food, the school requests families to call the front office.