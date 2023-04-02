50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In adjusts for frigid temps

"We're taking precautions, everybody's dressing in layers," Kris MacCabe, Maine Game Warden and celebrity rider for the event, said.

HERMON, Maine — It was survival of the warmest for the 50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In Saturday afternoon in Hermon. The event took place this year with a couple of modifications because of temperatures well below zero and only worsened by wind chill.

The annual ride from Hermon to Newport, which takes about three hours, was shortened to just a couple of miles this year, starting at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club in Hermon and wrapping up at Dysart's Hermon location.

"We're taking precautions, everybody's dressing in layers," Kris MacCabe, Maine Game Warden and celebrity rider for the event, said.

Every year, the ride raises money for Pine Tree Camp, a summer camp for Maine children and adults with disabilities. More than $4 million has been raised for the organization since the annual winter event kicked off in 1974.

A number of celebrity riders take part in the event every year, with familiar Maine faces like TikTok, social media, and TV personalities, as well as local business owners.

"Hands down, the best part of this is looking forward to the kids. They can use the money at camp," MacCabe said

The 50th anniversary of the event also came with a twist. Each year, celebrity riders typically stuff their duct-taped shirts with raw eggs, each one representing a $50 donation to the camp.

"[By the end of the ride] it was scrambled eggs, and you could smell the eggs cooking on the exhaust of the snowmobile," MacCabe said.

But this year they featured Jell-O-filled plastic eggs instead.

"I really like Jell-O, so I may eat a little bit along the ride, but we'll see," MacCabe said.

Bob Crowley, Survivor season 17 winner, said the celebrities collectively raised more than $10,000 this year for Pine Tree Camp.

"Peg and I go all over the country, all over the world raising money for different causes, and this is one of them. This is one of the great causes we're privileged to help raise money for," Crowley said.

Having a little fun also helps the time go by quicker for those who are counting down the days until summer.