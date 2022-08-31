Not all Maine school districts have a teacher shortage

Superintendent James Tager said the district just hired two more teachers in the last week to be fully staffed and ready for the upcoming school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — Kids and teens around Maine are heading back to school this week, and many superintendents have said they simply don't have enough teachers, tech eds, bus drivers, and other staff.

But not all districts are struggling. James Tager, superintendent for the Bangor School Dept., said they just filled their final two teacher positions within the last week. This means all eleven schools in the district have a full teaching staff heading into the new year.

Tager said the district is still looking for more ed techs, but it's in better shape this year compared to last. He said he thinks the school department's success has to do with pay bumps for teachers, faculty, and staff last year, and the students they get to work with every year.

"Less people are going into education. I think there's even less education programs across the country. And I think it's also become a little political, which is kind of a turn-off for some people," Tager said.

Tager said the district hired about 20 new teachers this summer, which put schools in good shape for the new year.

"I think we've all been under a lot of stress because of our circumstances, but this is a fresh start," Tager said.

Stephen Riitano, an eighth-grade history teacher at James F. Doughty School in Bangor, agreed with Tager about the upcoming school year.

"The first day of school is a new opportunity, whether you're in twelfth grade or you're in first grade," Riitano said.

Riitano has some ideas for how school departments can recruit more educators, like, "highlighting the great aspects in education and the success stories and not totally focusing solely on what's wrong," Riitano said.

As for retaining staff, Riitano said implementing better support systems and improving communication between administrators and staff could help.

While he understands the strain on schools right now, he said it's time for people to step up.