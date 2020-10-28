Bangor instructor named Maine's Tech Teacher of the Year

"I can't even explain to you. It's just that feeling inside that she is one of the really best teachers I've ever had, and I look up to her just so much."

BANGOR, Maine — Mrs. Amanda Peterson was named 2020/21CTE (Career and Technical Education) Teacher of the Year. Peterson teaches 14 college-level courses to high schoolers at United Technologies Center in Bangor.

The recognition and plaque was presented by Education Commissioner Pender Makin and Maine Community College System President, Dr. David Daigler.

According to the director at United Technologies Center in Bangor, Mrs. Peterson motivates her students to continue their studies in the summer and achieve far beyond expectations. “Her creativity, enthusiasm, caring, work ethic and ability to see students potential is nothing short of amazing," says Greg Miller, director at UTC.

The recognition was presented by Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE), which recognizes once a year teachers who are providing outstanding career and technical education programs for youth and/or adults in their respective fields and communities.

“This is a period in our history where educators of exceptional character are extra important,” said Commissioner Makin in her remarks honoring Peterson.

“Students all crave stability and hope, a reason to believe in their own future. Having your teacher demonstrate clearly and consistently that they care and believe in you is priceless," says Makin.

“Currently Ms. Peterson offers 12 EMCC Business courses and additional courses from 2 other Maine higher education institutions, bringing her total course offerings to 14 college courses or 42 college credits. Delivering a demanding college-level curriculum to high school students is challenging. Having over 90% complete with A’s and B’s based on locked 3rd party and college summative assessments is phenomenal. This level of learning, with students widely becoming able to reach and function in Bloom’s Quadrant D, occurs because of her dedication, belief system, and understanding of experiential education," says MCCS President Daigler.

"And there is no right way, it's your way, and that is something that I try to get kids to really understand. They have to create their path and they have to make sure that they have multiple kinds of off-ramps along the way that's going to work for them, so they can get on and off that path whenever they need to," says Peterson.