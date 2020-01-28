BANGOR, Maine — A woman convicted of two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing at the Bangor Mall in June of 2015 is headed back to court.

The Penobscot County District Attorney said Elizabeth Ellis is currently in custody for a new charge of criminal mischief. Ellis is scheduled to appear at the Penobscot County Judicial center on Wednesday.

In 2015, Ellis stabbed two females at two different stores at the Bangor Mall in what police called a very random act.

According to court documents, both female victims were stabbed in the back, near the shoulder area. The victim at American Eagle told police it felt like someone "punched her in the shoulder." When she saw her attacker, she told police her "eyes were bugging out of her head and she was not acting right."

Elizabeth Ellis search in June 2015 near the Bangor Mall

NCM

Later that day, Ellis turned herself in to the Farmington Police Department, confessing to stabbing people at the Mall. Police said Ellis also handed over a folded knife, which appeared to be clean. When police asked Ellis why she stabbed the two victims, she allegedly said, "unprovoked cause I am not well" and that she did not know who she stabbed. Ellis told police she would not say anything else without an attorney.

Ellis will have a bail hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Bangor.

RELATED: Bangor Mall stabber sentenced

RELATED: Woman indicted for Bangor Mall stabbings

RELATED: Court documents: attacker told police she's "not well"