Whitefield man charged, arrested after 15-hour police standoff

Jacob Walmer, 42, of Whitefield, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. He was charged with four felonies.

WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man has been charged and arrested Monday following a 15-hour armed standoff Sunday night.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence on Heath Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.

Jacob Walmer, 42, of Whitefield, who lives at the home with his girlfriend, did not answer announced knocks when deputies arrived and was seen "moving around inside the home carrying a rifle," according to the release.

Deputies began to move away from the home, and as they were moving, a shot was heard from inside. Following the shot inside the home, more shots were fired outside the home moments later, the release said.

"All attempts to contact someone inside the home failed," the release stated. "Numerous calls to the couple’s cell phones went unanswered."

Deputies called in assistance from the Maine State Police, and their tactical team was dispatched to the scene, according to the release.

"After several hours, the female resident called saying she was not being allowed to leave, and Walmer had threatened to shoot her," the release stated Monday. "A short time later, the woman was able to escape the home and run to safety."

The standoff between police and Walmer continued throughout the night, deputies said, at times challenging law enforcement.

Deputies added that most of Heath Road was shut down and law enforcement requested power to be cut off to the area by Central Maine Power, according to Monday's release.

At 11:15 a.m., Walmer was taken into custody by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the release stated, and he suffered minor injuries during the incident.

"No others were harmed during the incident," the release stated. "Several firearms were seized from the residence."

Walmer was examined at a hospital and then taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bail, according to deputies.

He faces four charges, all of which are felonies: reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and domestic violence—criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The release stated Walmer is expected to receive an additional charge of creating a police standoff after review by the district attorney's office.