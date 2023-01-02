All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service

The route runs from Brunswick to Boston and carried nearly half a million passengers in 2022.

PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception.

In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year.

“Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93% of 2019 levels. The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority continues to make service improvements and infrastructure investments in the Downeaster, which maintains one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the nation,” Patricia Quinn, NNEPRA executive director, said.

NEWS CENTER Maine asked viewers what their experience with the rail service has been like. Here are some of their comments from Facebook:

"My wife and I have only been on it twice when going on a little getaway in Boston. Left car in Portland and rode the train. It was fun," Wes Linscott said.

"We always take the Downeaster from Portland to North Station anytime we get Boston Bruins tickets. It’s also my preferred transportation when visiting Boston too! We only purchase Business Class tickets," Craig Mercier said.

"...I wish the route would go all the way to Bangor someday!" Katrina Avila Munichiello said.

"When I lived in Massachusetts, I would take the train two or three times a year to come up and visit my family. After one particular fiasco with the bus to Portland, the train became the only way I'd go. After I moved back up here and started college, I'd take the train from Portland to Saco and back every Wednesday; I had so much fun wandering around before class and then chilling on the ride back," Kate Cunningham wrote.

"I take it all the time!" Kristin Lindvall wrote.

Of course, prior to the Downeaster, Maine had other lines running between Bangor and Boston, according to the American Rails blog.

Adam Burns wrote that those lines included the Pine Tree, Kennebec, and Flying Yankee.

On April 30, 1928, railroad companies launched the first of several routes between Bangor and Boston. But downsizing operations started in the mid-1950s with all three trains canceled not long after.

The Downeaster's first service came on Dec. 15, 2001.