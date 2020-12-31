Unity man charged with arson, attempted murder in connection with Dec. 22 fire

The fire is one of three in less than a week in Unity -- two at the same location.

UNITY, Maine — A 38-year-old Unity man was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson and attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 22 fire at a mobile home in Unity.

The fire was one of three in the town within one week.

Derek Creasy was charged in connection with one of two fires at 30 Turner St. He was taken to Waldo County Jail, according to a release from Maine State Police.

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office, deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant Wednesday at an apartment building at 369 School St. in Unity.

At about 6 p.m., they searched one apartment and secured a 2009 Toyota Camry, which was also searched and then taken to Augusta for further examination, the release states.

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office have had "a presence" in Unity for most of the past week, with assistance from the Waldo County Sheriff's Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Two other fires in Unity, a second at 30 Turner St. on Dec. 26 and a three-alarm fire at the United Methodist Church on Dec. 28, remain under investigation.