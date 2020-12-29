Three fires in a week in the town of Unity under investigation

The investigations into these fires have been turned over to the Maine Fire Marshal's office.

Maine State Fire investigators responded to a fire at the United Methodist Church in Unity Monday, around 6 p.m. Investigators were on scene for much of the day on Tuesday.

This fire follows a couple of fires that happened at the same home, also in Unity, last week.

A fire at a home on Turner Court in Unity happened at around 5 a.m. on December 22. Then, another fire happened at that same address on December 26 at around 6:30 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating to see if there is a connection between these fires that all occurred in the same community in such a short amount of time.

Anyone with information regarding these fires is asked to please contact the Fire Marsal’s office by calling 207-624-7076 and ask to speak to Sgt. Joel Davis.