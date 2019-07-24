SANFORD, Maine — The two men being sought in connection with a house fire in Sanford in early July are now in custody.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says Johnathan Cox was arrested by Sanford Police Tuesday night and Lonnie McMahon was arrested by Berwick Police on Monday according to Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland.

Both have been charged with arson,

McCausland said tips from the public are credited with locating both men after fire marshals asked on Monday for help from the public to find them.

Both men are being held in the York County Jail.