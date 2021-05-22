Traffic stop in Winslow leads to drug arrest

After police pulled over Sean Bourgeois, they searched the vehicle and found a large amount of drugs

WINSLOW, Maine — Winslow Police arrested a man after a traffic stop led to police searching the vehicle and finding illegal drugs.

Early Saturday morning, on China Road in Winslow, police pulled over 31-year-old Sean Bourgeois of Winslow, for several vehicle defects and for speed.

A further investigation led to police searching the vehicle. In the search, police found about 263 grams of heroin, 112 grams of meth, and 31 grams of cocaine.

Police also found other prescription drugs, drug processing, and packaging materials, a handgun, and a large amount of cash.

Bourgeois was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Trafficking Schedule Drugs, Class “A”, Unlawful Possession of a Schedule Drug, Class “D”, two counts of Unlawful Possession Schedule Drug, Class “E", Operating After Suspension, Class “E”, and Using Counterfeit Vehicle Inspection Sticker, Class “E”.